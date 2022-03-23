On Friday, April 1, the American Red Cross will have a blood drive at the Stewardson-Strasburg High School cafeteria from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Those wishing to donate can make an appointment online or just walk in.
Larry Charles Kirts, age 83, of Eustis, Florida, passed away, Thursday, March 17, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Larry was born in Olney, Illinois on July 27, 1938 to Harley and Lena Kirts. He grew up in Ste. Marie, Illinois with cherished siblings Joan (Kirts) Heneberry and Ron…
