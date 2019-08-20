The quota for the Aug. 19 American Red Cross blood drive at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, St. Elmo, was met.
The 12 who gave are the following: Anna Jean Rhodes of St. Elmo, 122; Marie Hopper of Farina, 119; Carol Rine of Brownstown, 101; Lisa Koberlein of St. Elmo, 91; John Krost of St. Elmo, 64; Lillian Grobengeiser of St. Elmo, 61; Susan Tackett of Brownstown, 59; Mark Goldsboro of Brownstown, 40; Laura Noll of St. Elmo, 23; Leslie Tish of St. Elmo, 10; Lynn Sefton of Brownstown and Tim Caraway of St. Elmo did not have their Red Cross cards with them.
Previously, anyone in a wheelchair had to get out of it and lay on the provided bed. Just recently, it became accepted for people to stay in their wheelchairs to donate blood.
Chairman Jan Niemeyer worked at the registration and canteen, Jody Bauer worked at the recording, and canteen and Joe Rech put up the posters, The Connection Church provided cookies and the St. Elmo Women’s Civic Club covered the canteen expense.
The next St. Elmo American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the St. Elmo High School. The final one for this year is on Friday, Dec. 20. The place and time will be announced later.
