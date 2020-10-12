Join Effingham Public Library and author Chad Lewis for an online presentation of the bizarre history of Illinois, Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
This presentation showcases over 100 bizarre newspaper stories from Illinois that have not been seen in over 100 years. These unbelievable stories were not lost, they were simply hidden.
In his investigations, author Chad Lewis said he tries to sort fact from fiction. He said he is not really sure if the places he has visited are actually haunted instead he leaves that up to his audiences to decide.
Those registered will receive a link and passcode to the online registration.
Registration is required for this free online event.
To register, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 x. 1.
If you have questions, please call the library at 342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
