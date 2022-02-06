Bishop Mutual Insurance Company of Dieterich will again be awarding four scholarships in the amount of $500 each.
All area schools have been mailed the scholarship eligibility guidelines and applications. Bishop Mutual Insurance Company should receive these applications no later than April 1.
The scholarship committee of Bishop Mutual will evaluate each application and the awards will be made from these evaluations.
Bishop Mutual, which was organized in 1882, writes in a 12-county area, including Effingham County and 11 adjacent counties. The company is affiliated with Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company of Grinnell, Iowa. This will be the 18th year that Bishop Mutual has awarded cash scholarships to area students.
Applications and eligibility guidelines can be picked up at all area high schools and at the company office in downtown Dieterich. If more information is needed call Bishop Mutual Insurance Company at 217-925-5665.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.