Birth to Five Illinois, a new statewide regional and community system comprised of state and local staff and councils, hired eight new Regional Council Managers charged with operationalizing equity, particularly racial equity, in early childhood.
According to the Illinois Commission on Early Childhood Education and Care Funding report primer, “Illinois can lead the nation in programs serving children from birth through age 5 by embracing principles of community ownership, racial equity and parent voice.”
Among the eight new Regional Council Managers is Tammy Helm for Region 11, which is comprised of Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
Regional Council Managers’ initial tasks include hiring Data/Administrative and Family and Community Engagement staff, standing up both a Birth to Five Family Council and a Birth to Five Action Council for the region, and with the support of Illinois Action for Children, completing a Regional Scan that will include a demographic, programmatic, workforce and facilities landscape analysis, as well as an assessment of the gaps and needs in services.
Sonja Clark, Director of Operations for Birth to Five Illinois, said, “Listening to local voices, particularly those that have historically been excluded from ‘the table’, will empower Illinois to shape our early childhood programs, funding and policies to best meet local needs and better support our children and families. These Regional Council Managers have a deep understanding of their region and will leverage both their knowledge and existing relationships to encourage participation among minoritized groups and key local stakeholders. We warmly welcome this second cohort of Regional Council Managers to the team.”
The third cohort of Regional Council Managers is expected to begin in July. Birth to Five Illinois will be posting the positions of Regional Administrative/Data Assistant and Regional Family & Community Engagement Specialist this month; these two additional positions will complete the staffing for each region.
All Illinoisans interested in joining their region’s Birth to Five Council are encouraged to complete an Interest Form.
- Family Council Interest Form
- Action Council Interest Form
Information and Interest Forms are available in English, Spanish and Polish on the Birth to Five Illinois website: www.birthtofiveil.com.
