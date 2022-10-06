Birth to Five Illinois amplifying family voice in Effingham County

According to the Illinois Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) Funding report, “The beating heart of an effective ECEC system is the community, and in order to provide for community input, the Commission urges creation of a formal community and regional infrastructure.”
In response to this recommendation, the state has partnered with the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies (INCCRRA) to build this equity-driven statewide regional system, Birth to Five Illinois, comprised of staff and local councils that will amplify family, provider and community voices in the state policy-making process and give local and state leaders a more accurate understanding of the early childhood gaps in each region.
Important goals for Birth to Five Illinois include:
• Supporting local residents in coming together to address early childhood needs within their own communities
• Making sure the state’s early childhood policies and funding priorities match the needs of each region, prioritizing the voices of families and local residents
• Providing equitable access to high-quality early childhood services for all children
Since the official statewide launch in February, Birth to Five Illinois has been building the foundation for this new initiative. As of July, 39 Regional Council Managers have been hired across the state. Birth to Five Illinois anticipates the additional regional support staff, one Family & Community Engagement Specialist and one Administrative Support, to be hired in all 39 regions by Thanksgiving.
Amy Robinson is the Regional Council Manager for Region 3, serving Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette and Montgomery counties. A current resident of Bond County with deep connections to the community, Robinson has a background in early childhood, administration, elementary education and educational leadership.
Heather Nah, Family & Community Engagement Specialist, and Katie Gullo, Administrative Support, round out the Region 3 team.
As the Region 3 Council Manager, Robinson’s initial tasks include:
• Standing up both a Birth to Five Family Council and a Birth to Five Action Council for the region
• With the support of Illinois Action for Children, completing a Regional Scan that will include a demographic, programmatic, workforce and facilities landscape analysis, as well as an assessment of the gaps and needs in early childhood services in the region
Region 3 residents who are passionate about early childhood and interested in working with other community members to overcome challenges and create solutions are encouraged to:
• Visit the Region 3 webpage at birthtofiveil.com/region3
• Learn more about the Birth to Five Councils
• Submit an Interest Form (birthtofiveil.com/action) for the Region 3 Action Council
• Submit an Interest Form (birthtofiveil.com/family) for the Region 3 Family Council
