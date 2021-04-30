THe Effingham KNights of Columbus are happy to announce that bingo will resume on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center. Lightning payout is $4,150. Columbia payout is at $1,395. All profits from bingo are put back in the community. All are welcome. Come and enjoy a fun evening out. Social distancing will be provided. Masks are encouraged for players and they will be required for our workers.
Bingo resumes May 4 in Effingham
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 vaccine side effects and long-term safety
- Effingham man pleads guilty to lesser charge in drug-induced homicide case
- Motorcycles stolen from Legacy Harley-Davidson
- No decision for Altamont bar owner on new structure
- Effingham County Sheriff David Mahon to retire June 1
- Do-rag decision delayed: Unit 40 still divided on headwear; ACLU gets involved
- Norma Lansing named Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year
- 1 flown to hospital after Route 33 crash
- Letter to the Editor: Effingham County Sheriff David J. Mahon announces retirement
- Effingham crushes Lincoln to cap off undefeated season
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.