THe Effingham KNights of Columbus are happy to announce that bingo will resume on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center. Lightning payout is $4,150. Columbia payout is at $1,395. All profits from bingo are put back in the community. All are welcome. Come and enjoy a fun evening out. Social distancing will be provided. Masks are encouraged for players and they will be required for our workers.

