Teutopolis Knights of Columbus will hold bingo at the K of C Center on Thursday, Oct. 20. Early bird bingo starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., so be sure to get there early. The Lightning Payout is $3,300. Please come and join us. All monies go to charity.
Bingo in Teutopolis
