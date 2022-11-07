Three area nonprofits have been named recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Visual Arts grant program: Effingham Performance Center, Effingham Art Guild and Camp Wassatoga. Two recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth grant program are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois and Camp Wassatoga. Grants are awarded annually to nonprofit organizations serving in Effingham County.
Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson was deeply involved in the development of community programs designed to benefit the youth of Effingham County. As a renowned artist, Jacky was also committed to the promotion of fine arts programs. She felt the future of a community depended on the strength of its youth and their ability to express themselves creatively.
Bill Anderson was a long-time and respected member of the Effingham community. A renowned lithographer, color separator, cartoonist and painter, Bill was a terrific artist in his own right.
The Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, is committed to supporting arts programs in Effingham County. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
