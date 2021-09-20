SWAN, a social service organization based out of Olney, is celebrating 40 years of service.
In recognition of this and in promoting awareness of all the services that SWAN now provides, Linda Warner, the executive director, is completing a bicycle tour to all the SWAN offices. The Tour of SWAN started in the SWAN Olney Office on Sept. 20 and will make stops in Carmi, Mt. Vernon, Salem, Vandalia, Effingham and Flora before returning to Olney on Friday, Sept. 24.
In 1981, SWAN began as a shelter and service provider for victims of domestic violence. Today that continues with many additional services. SWAN has shelters for victims of domestic violence and victims of homelessness, transitional housing programs, parenting groups, an intervention program for men to understand violent behavior, legal advocacy in a 16-county region, Adult Protective Services in a 14-county region, a Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program in a nine-county region, and Medicare Part D Assistance and Benefits Access in a three-county region.
Sponsorships for the Tour of SWAN go to filling in the gaps for goods and services needed by the clients served by SWAN. If you are interested in contributing to SWAN in any way contact the SWAN Administrative Office at 618-879-2214. Sponsorships are still available, and a 50/50 Raffle is underway with the winning ticket being drawn at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27.
