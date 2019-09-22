Big Heart Foundation donates equipment for cardiac and pulmonary rehab

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently received a $5,000 donation from the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation (AGBHF) for the purchase of an additional NuStep Recumbent Cross Trainer for the hospital’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation patients. Posing with the type of cross trainer that will be purchased with the funds is, from left, Greg Uebinger, board member of the AGBHF; Stephanie Gobczynski Uebinger, chairperson of the AGBHF; Ashley Ludwig, board member of the AGBHF; Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital; Leon Gobczynski (seated); Michael Wall, St. Anthony’s director of philanthropy; Theresa Quinn, director of cardiovascular services for Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS St. Anthony’s; Paul Scherschel, foundation manager and senior gift officer of the Prairie Heart Foundation; Dana Ruholl, RN, and Sandy Bloemer, RN, from St. Anthony’s Cardiac Rehabilitation.