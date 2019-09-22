Big Heart Foundation donates equipment for cardiac and pulmonary rehab

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently received a donation of $5,000 from the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation (AGBHF) for the purchase of a recumbent cross trainer for the hospital’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation patients.
The NuStep Recumbent Cross Trainer is an essential tool in cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation. It is designed to provide a low-impact, total body cardio- and strength-training workout from a safe, seated position. It has an ergonomic design and a full range of resistance. This range makes it adaptable to both those who are physically active to those who have arthritis or limited mobility.
“This piece of equipment is so helpful because all of our patients in cardiac and pulmonary rehab can use this. The arm handles, foot pedals and seat distance are all fully modifiable for any height from small to tall. There’s a supportive seat, so if patients need to take a break while working on this piece of equipment, they can comfortably do so. Plus, this exercises both the arms and the legs for training and strengthening of all four extremities. We are grateful to the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation for their partnership in improving the health of our area residents,” said Theresa Quinn, director of cardiovascular services for Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Stephanie Gobczynski Uebinger, chairperson of the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, shared why the AGBHF wanted to make this donation to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
“Our current partnership with HSHS St. Anthony’s has been so wonderful. In addition to the screenings that we do with student athletes in the area, we wanted to expand our partnership to provide this cross trainer to help those people who need rehab after experiencing a cardiac event,” she explained. “At the end of the day, it is our mission to help as many people as possible, and we know this equipment will help us do just that.”
For questions or more information about the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, contact Stephanie Gobczynski Uebinger at 217-240-0877 or stephuebinger@gmail.com. She serves on the board of the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation (AGBHF).
The AGBHF has also partnered with St. Anthony’s to serve the community and help prevent premature deaths of seemingly healthy young athletes through their Athletic Heart Screening Program, as well as previously providing the funding for the purchase of Kardia Mobile devices and iPads to screen adults for atrial fibrillation (A-Fib). The AGBHF was formed in memory of Andrew Gobczynski, a former Teutopolis and EIU basketball standout, who died at just 33 because of cardiomyopathy, a condition no one knew about.
