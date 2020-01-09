Beecher City Junior-Senior High released its second quarter honor roll.

Ninth Grade

High Honors — Alexa Alling, Gracie Heckart, Allyana Kaiser, Emalee Klein, Sean Macklin, Hallye Morrison, Kenneth Robbins, Ariel Stell, Carson Underwood

Honors — Drake Davis

10th Grade

High Honors — Emily Baker, Kylie Doty, Tatyana Duckwitz, Malayknee Morrison, Brittany Rhodes, Brooke Smith, Hannah Wells

Honors — Silas Buzzard, Austin Lamb, Wesley Radloff, Aspen Rehkemper, Quaid Schlanser

11th Grade

High Honors — Carsen Burks, Jacob Doedtman, Sydney Dunaway, Kaylynn Moeller, Zaryah Smith, Jacquelynne Witteborg

Honors — Abigail Sloan

12th Grade

High Honors — Audra Doedtman, Megan Mayes, Ashley Rhodes, Bethany Thies, Paeton Underwood, Hallie Wallace

Honors — Preston Morales, Tara Zacha

