Beecher City Junior-Senior High School announced the first quarter honor roll.
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Keaira Arnold, Laney Doty, Remmington Howell, Haylee Jenkins
Honors — Helena Burgess, Hannah Dawson, Levi Howell, Porter Lilly, Kyra Loy, Baylee Miller, Justin Neu, Gabriella Wakefield
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Gage Hart, Rebecca Macklin, Clive Schlanser
Honors — Isabella Davis, Madison Dawson, Jaxon Donaldson, Zaven Smith
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Zoey Davis, Lily Doty, Conner Nowitzke, Aidan Radloff, Birgen Schlanser, Kadence Sutter
Honors — Ellison Miller, Adelyn Musson, Sienna Quance
Ninth Grade
High Honors — Katlyn Arnett, Beau Doedtman, Carson Evans, Alexziah Hagler, Hadley Hagler, Layne Jones, Marissa Summers, Evelyn Torbeck, Dacotah Waters
Honors — Koda Colman, Wyatt Doty
10th Grade
High Honors — Gracie Heckert, Ariel Stell, Carson Underwood
Honors — Hallye Morrison, Kaycie Stefanski, Trevor Thies
11th Grade
High Honors — Silas Buzzard, Paige Day, Kylie Doty, Wesley Radloff, Aspen Rehkemper, Brittany Rhodes, Brooke Smith, Hannah Wells
Honors — Tatyana Duckwitz, Michael Klepzig, Honora Reed
12th Grade
High Honors — Camilla Andreoletti, Carsen Burks, Jacob Doedtman, Megan Mayes, Kaylynn Moeller, Jacquelynne Witteborg
Honors — Zaryah Smith
