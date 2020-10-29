Beecher City Junior-Senior High School announced the first quarter honor roll.

Sixth Grade

High Honors — Keaira Arnold, Laney Doty, Remmington Howell, Haylee Jenkins

Honors — Helena Burgess, Hannah Dawson, Levi Howell, Porter Lilly, Kyra Loy, Baylee Miller, Justin Neu, Gabriella Wakefield

Seventh Grade

High Honors — Gage Hart, Rebecca Macklin, Clive Schlanser

Honors — Isabella Davis, Madison Dawson, Jaxon Donaldson, Zaven Smith

Eighth Grade

High Honors — Zoey Davis, Lily Doty, Conner Nowitzke, Aidan Radloff, Birgen Schlanser, Kadence Sutter

Honors — Ellison Miller, Adelyn Musson, Sienna Quance

Ninth Grade

High Honors — Katlyn Arnett, Beau Doedtman, Carson Evans, Alexziah Hagler, Hadley Hagler, Layne Jones, Marissa Summers, Evelyn Torbeck, Dacotah Waters

Honors — Koda Colman, Wyatt Doty

10th Grade

High Honors — Gracie Heckert, Ariel Stell, Carson Underwood

Honors — Hallye Morrison, Kaycie Stefanski, Trevor Thies

11th Grade

High Honors — Silas Buzzard, Paige Day, Kylie Doty, Wesley Radloff, Aspen Rehkemper, Brittany Rhodes, Brooke Smith, Hannah Wells

Honors — Tatyana Duckwitz, Michael Klepzig, Honora Reed

12th Grade

High Honors — Camilla Andreoletti, Carsen Burks, Jacob Doedtman, Megan Mayes, Kaylynn Moeller, Jacquelynne Witteborg

Honors — Zaryah Smith

