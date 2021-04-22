Beecher City Junior-Senior High School announced its third quarter honor roll.
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Helena Burgess, Hannah Dawson, Laney Doty, Levi Howell, Haylee Jenkins, Kyra Loy, Justin Neu, Keaton Sawyer, Gabriella Wakefield
Honors — Keaira Arnold, Jalizah Bowlin, Remmington Howell, Baylee Miller, Jackson Ooton
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Rebecca Macklin
Honors — Madison Dawson, Parker Feldhake, Gage Hart, Clive Schlanser, Zaven Smith, Averie Vaughn
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Lily Doty, Ellison Miller, Adelyn Musson, A.J. Radloff, Birgen Schlanser, Kadence Sutter
Honors — Mason Felty, Conner Nowitzke
Ninth Grade
High Honors — Katlyn Arnett, Beau Doedtman, Carson Evans, Alexziah Hagler, Hadley Hagler, Layne Jones, Marissa Summers, Denzel Suubi, Evelyn Torbeck, Dacotah Waters
Honors — Sarah Doedtman
10th Grade
Honors — Drake Davis, Kenneth Robbins, Sammuel Robison
11th Grade
High Honors — Silas Buzzard, Kylie Doty, Tatyana Duckwitz, Michael Klepzig, Wes Radloff, Brittany Rhodes, Brooke Smith, Hannah Wells
Honors — Dalanie Bell, Paige Day, Honora Reed, Aspen Rehkemper
12th Grade
High Honors — Camilla Andreoletti, Carsen Burks, Jacob Doedtman, Seth Doty, Sydney Dunaway, Kaylynn Moeller, Abby Sloan, Zaryah Smith, Jacque Witteborg
Honors — Elijah Doty, Haley Evans
