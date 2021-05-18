Beecher City Junior-Senior High School announced its fourth quarter and second semester honor rolls.
Fourth Quarter
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Laney Doty and Haylee Jenkins
Honors — Jackson Hunley, Tami Hunley, Keaton Sawyer, Gabriella Wakefield
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Gage Hart and Rebecca Macklin
Honors — Isabella Davis, Madison Dawson, Parker Feldhake, Clive Schlanser, Averie Vaughn, Zaven Smith
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Lily Doty, Ellison Miller, A.J. Radloff, Birgen Schlanser, Kadence Sutter
Honors — Zoey Davis, Mason Felty, Madison McWhorter, Adelyn Musson, Conner Nowitzke, Madelynn Shields
Ninth Grade
High Honors — Katlyn Arnett, Carson Evans, Alexziah Hagler, Hadley Hagler, Layne Jones, Marissa Summers, Evelyn Torbeck, Dacotah Waters
Honors — Beau Doedtman and Denzel Suubi
10th Grade
High Honors — Gracie Heckert, Hallye Morrison, Sammuel Robison, Kaycie Stefanski, Ariel Stell, Trevor Thies, Carson Underwood
Honors — Drake Davis, Aleya Ring, Kenneth Robbins
11th Grade
High Honors — Dalanie Bell, Kylie Doty, Tatyana Duckwitz, Michael Klepzig, Wes Radloff, Honora Reed, Brittany Rhodes, Brooke Smith, Hannah Wells
Honors — Silas Buzzard, Paige Day, Lorena Doty, Aspen Rehkemper
12th Grade
High Honors — Camilla Andreoletti, Carsen Burks, Jacob Doedtman, Zaryah Smith, Jacquelynne Witteborg
Honors — Sydney Dunaway
Second Semester
Ninth Grade
High Honors — Katlyn Arnett, Beau Doedtman, Carson Evans, Alexziah Hagler, Hadley Hagler, Layne Jones, Marissa Summers, Denzel Suubi, Evelyn Torbeck, Dacotah Waters
10th Grade
High Honors — Gracie Heckert, Hallye Morrison, Kaycie Stefanski, Ariel Stell, Trevor Thies, Carson Underwood
Honors — Sean Macklin, Kenneth Robbins, Sammuel Robison
11th Grade
High Honors — Silas Buzzard, Kylie Doty, Michael Klepzig, Wes Radloff, Honora Reed, Brittany Rhodes, Brooke Smith, Hannah Wells
Honors — Dalanie Bell, Lorena Doty, Tatyana Duckwitz, Aspen Rehkemper
12th Grade
High Honors — Camilla Andreoletti, Carsen Burks, Jacob Doedtman, Seth Doty, Kaylynn Moeller, Zaryah Smith, Jacquelynne Witteborg
Honors — Sydney Dunaway and Abby Sloan
