Beecher City Junior-Senior High School announced its fourth quarter and second semester honor rolls.

Fourth Quarter

Sixth Grade

High Honors — Laney Doty and Haylee Jenkins

Honors — Jackson Hunley, Tami Hunley, Keaton Sawyer, Gabriella Wakefield

Seventh Grade

High Honors — Gage Hart and Rebecca Macklin

Honors — Isabella Davis, Madison Dawson, Parker Feldhake, Clive Schlanser, Averie Vaughn, Zaven Smith

Eighth Grade

High Honors — Lily Doty, Ellison Miller, A.J. Radloff, Birgen Schlanser, Kadence Sutter

Honors — Zoey Davis, Mason Felty, Madison McWhorter, Adelyn Musson, Conner Nowitzke, Madelynn Shields

Ninth Grade

High Honors — Katlyn Arnett, Carson Evans, Alexziah Hagler, Hadley Hagler, Layne Jones, Marissa Summers, Evelyn Torbeck, Dacotah Waters

Honors — Beau Doedtman and Denzel Suubi

10th Grade

High Honors — Gracie Heckert, Hallye Morrison, Sammuel Robison, Kaycie Stefanski, Ariel Stell, Trevor Thies, Carson Underwood

Honors — Drake Davis, Aleya Ring, Kenneth Robbins

11th Grade

High Honors — Dalanie Bell, Kylie Doty, Tatyana Duckwitz, Michael Klepzig, Wes Radloff, Honora Reed, Brittany Rhodes, Brooke Smith, Hannah Wells

Honors — Silas Buzzard, Paige Day, Lorena Doty, Aspen Rehkemper

12th Grade

High Honors — Camilla Andreoletti, Carsen Burks, Jacob Doedtman, Zaryah Smith, Jacquelynne Witteborg

Honors — Sydney Dunaway

Second Semester

Ninth Grade

High Honors — Katlyn Arnett, Beau Doedtman, Carson Evans, Alexziah Hagler, Hadley Hagler, Layne Jones, Marissa Summers, Denzel Suubi, Evelyn Torbeck, Dacotah Waters

10th Grade

High Honors — Gracie Heckert, Hallye Morrison, Kaycie Stefanski, Ariel Stell, Trevor Thies, Carson Underwood

Honors — Sean Macklin, Kenneth Robbins, Sammuel Robison

11th Grade

High Honors — Silas Buzzard, Kylie Doty, Michael Klepzig, Wes Radloff, Honora Reed, Brittany Rhodes, Brooke Smith, Hannah Wells

Honors — Dalanie Bell, Lorena Doty, Tatyana Duckwitz, Aspen Rehkemper

12th Grade

High Honors — Camilla Andreoletti, Carsen Burks, Jacob Doedtman, Seth Doty, Kaylynn Moeller, Zaryah Smith, Jacquelynne Witteborg

Honors — Sydney Dunaway and Abby Sloan

