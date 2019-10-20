Beecher City High School Class of 1969 reunites

Beecher City High School graduating Class of 1969 held its 50-year reunion Oct. 5.
The day’s activities began with classmates and two teachers meeting at the high school at 10:30 a.m. for a tour of the building. Two members of the Student Council led the group to each classroom and telling what classes were held there. Classmates tried remembering what classes they had and who their teacher was. Many changes have been made during the last 50 years.
After the tour, classmates went outside to the front of the building to try and recreate their senior group picture. The original group picture was used on the inside as cover pages for the 1969 yearbook.
The group then went to the Beecher City Kluthe Center for the meal and business meeting. Mark Musser, master of ceremonies, welcomed the 20 classmates, two teachers and 17 spouses and guests. Dennis Miller was recognized as a first-time reunion attendee.
Don Miller said the prayer and those attending enjoyed the catered meal.
After the meal, Mary Beth (Doedtman) Hoene did the remembrance for the deceased classmates. They include Danny Childress, Brad Musser, Don Tipsword, Jim Baker, Mary Ann (Rentfrow) Zeienga, Margaret (Walters) Kaderback, Wanda (Larimore) Beck and Charles Schlanser.
Teachers and classmates then stood and told about themselves since graduation. Carol (Phillips) Steele read some correspondence from classmates unable to attend. Brenda (Randall) Domzalak explained how she, with the help of Glen Webner, was able to put together a disc of the 1969 scrapbook, as well as a mailing list. Classmates who served in the military were recognized.
The committee for the 2024 reunion was announced. They are Mary Ann (Anderson) Hastings, Jim Flack and Brenda Phelps.
Don Miller and Jennie (Herrmann) Hastings won the door prizes of gas cards. The rest of the classmates received gag gifts.
Those attending were Don Miller, Mark and Ann Musser, Carol (Phillips) and Dennis Steele, Brenda (Little) Phelps, Pam (Doty) Beck, Lem Lilly and guest, Steve and Marsha Wright, all of Beecher City; Mary Ann (Anderson) and Fred Hastings, David and Cindy Julius of Effingham; Jim and Becky Flack of Shumway; Dale and Diane Wetherell, Mary Beth (Doedtman) Hoene of Stewardson; John and Cindy Prosser of Normal; Irene (Tabbert) and Steve Koester of Westville; Jennie (Herrmann) and Jack Hastings of Louisville; Brenda (Randall) and David Domzalski of Windsor; Cheryl (Vail) Pugh of Willington; Marcia (Wachtel) and Dennis Witte of Buena Vista, Colorado; Dennis Miller and guest of Strasburg, Colorado; Peggy (Tipsword) and David Cox of St. Elmo.
Teachers who were present ere Rob Daughtery of Beecher City, Marilyn Kaufman of Sigel, Ralph Nieman and Dorothy of Effingham.
This year’s committee was Mark Musser, Carol (Phillips) Steele, Dave Julius, Brenda (Randall) Domzalski, Dale Wetherell and Mary Beth (Doedtman) Hoene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.