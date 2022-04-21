Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness and Midland Area Agency on Aging are working to make the City of Effingham and Effingham County Dementia Friendly Communities.
A Dementia Friendly Community is one where businesses, service agencies, organizations, faith communities and others have knowledge of what dementia is, how to recognize a person living with dementia, know how to communicate with someone living with dementia, and understand that family members and caregivers need support while caring for their loved one.
Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness and Midland Area Agency on Aging are currently offering a free, 30-minute training for your business, agency, or group to become a Dementia Friendly Community Member. We can coordinate training times to your convenience and will provide handouts and materials. Upon completion of the training, you will receive a Dementia Friendly Community Member decal to publicly demonstrate your commitment to being a dementia-friendly community member.
Contact Shannon, Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness, at 217-663-0010 or email at eaaa.shannon@gmail.com or Nancy or Judy, Midland Area Agency on Aging, at 618-532-1853 to schedule a training for your business, organization or agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.