ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, has awarded Becky Brown, Membership Director of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, with its Dana Ketterling Lifetime Sales Achievement Award at the Bronze Level. The Bronze category recognizes membership professionals who have accumulated 500 transactions or $175,000 in membership sales.
The strength and effectiveness of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce relies on strong foundational support from its members. The continued growth of the Chamber membership is essential to the continued success and progress of local businesses and achievement of the Chamber’s goals and incentives benefit the entire community. Brown’s 25-year career with the Chamber is a key element to the Chamber’s relationship with local businesses and recognition in the Chamber industry.
Chamber President & CEO Norma Lansing, speaking on behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors, said, “We are happy to see Becky’s efforts recognized nationally by ACCE. Her dedication to the Effingham County Chamber and our membership is one of the reasons why the Effingham County Chamber is a top Chamber in the United States.”
Chamber Board Chairman Jeff Speer of Re/Max Key Advantage recognized Brown’s efforts, noting, "Hard work breeds success and successful people love to work hard. Becky is the epitome of hard work and success.”
A virtual awards ceremony is being planned for July.
