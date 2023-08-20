The 63rd reunion of the descendants of the late William and Mary Beccue was held July 23 at St. Paul ELCA Church in Altamont with a catered luncheon. Ken Milleville welcomed those in attendance and led the mealtime prayer.
The Lester Beccue family of California was in charge of the program presentation. Lester is the only son of Otto and Hilda Beccue. Other family members provided pictures and memorabilia relating to family heritage.
Ken Milleville led the business meeting and the minutes from the 2022 reunion were read and approved. Special recognition was given to the two surviving children of William and Mary’s four sons, Lester Beccue (Otto) and Harriett Abeln (Rudolph). Freda Beccue (Melvin) and Lucille Beccue (Harold) were also present at the reunion and they are the surviving daughters-in-law of the late Edward Beccue. Karen Hammer then read the minutes of the first Beccue reunion in 1961 and recognition was given to Lucille Beccue, the first recording secretary.
Births noted were Ella Marie Polston, Aug. 4, 2022, parents Andrew and Alyssa Polston, grandparent Greg Martin, great-grandparent Joann Muhs; Jordyn Mae Mette, Oct. 13, 2022, parents Sam and Emily Mette, grandparents Robert and Karen Hammer, great-grandparents Harold and Lucille Beccue; Daniel Reid Schroeder, Jan. 1, 2023, parents Jacob and Kaitlin Schroeder, grandparents Alan and Kaye Schroeder, great-grandparents Carl and Hilda Schroeder; Maren Louise Friedrich, March 16, 2023, parents Trent and Alanna Friedrich, grandparents Randy and Connie Friedrich, great-grandparents Harold and Florence Keith; Isla Grace Robinson, March 31, 2023, parents Mason Robinson and Gracie Young, grandparents Matt and Ann Robinson, great-grandparents Steve and Pat Robinson; Carson Andrew Minshew, June 4, 2023, parents Ian and Pam Minshew, grandparents Tom and Sandy Minshew, great-grandparents Harry and Emma Beccue.
Marriages noted were Madison Fox and Cole William Eilers, July 1, 2023, parents Todd and Stephanie Fox, grandparents Steve and Pat Robinson, great-grandparents Paul and Elda Berg.
Deaths noted were Larry Milleville, Aug. 10, 2022, parents Louis and Mildred Milleville, grandparents Martin and Hulda Beccue; Pam Kepley, Feb. 5, 2023, parents Paul and Elda Berg, grandparents Martin and Hulda Beccue; Jason Marcum, July 19, 2023, parents Ken and Karen Marcum, grandparents Harold and Florence Keith.
Special recognition was given to oldest man present, Lester Beccue; oldest woman present, Lucille Beccue; youngest male present, Henrik du Bruyn, youngest female present, Vada Cameron; couple married the longest, Bob and Jeri Pharis; couple married most recent, Hentis and Kristen DuBruyn; person traveling the furthest, Steve Beccue; person traveling the shortest distance, Karen Dall
Anniversaries recognized were Bob and Jeri Pharis, 60th; Ken and Judy Milleville, 50th, Roger and Penney Beccue, 50th; Tom and Sandy Minshew, 40th; Dean and Donna Stuckemeyer, 40th; Phil and Sophia Beccue, 30th; Jeff and Val Fortner, 25th; Justin and Brooke Osteen, 20th; Michael and Nicole Cross, 20th; Mark and Jean Beccue, 15th.
Donna Busch conducted a Beccue trivia guessing game. Karen Hammer shared that the William and Mary Beccue homestead farm had received Sesquicentennial Farm recognition from the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Kristen du Bruyn thanked everyone for the cards and encouragement given to her mother, Doris Woehr, in the past year.
Bob Pharis announced that the Rudolph Beccue family would like to be in charge of the presentation in 2024. The Martin Beccue family will be in charge in 2025. Committee members for the 2024 reunion are Bob Pharis, Donna Busch, Matt Abeln, Roger Beccue and Rhonda Schroeder. It was resolved to start the treasury again to replace the Beccue reunion banner and a freewill donation was taken.
Meeting then closed by singing the Doxology.
Following the adjournment of the meeting, many of those in attendance boarded the Mill Road Threshermans people mover and drove to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where a presentation about the history of the church that the family's ancestors first attended was given by Dean Manual. Following the presentation, those attending went to the Bethlehem cemetery to locate William and Mary’s gravesite as well as other Beccue relatives. They traveled to the Beccue homestead farm, where Lucille Beccue resides and also drove past the Martin and Hulda Beccue homestead.
Attending the reunion were Harriett Abeln; Matt, Minda, Malakai, Maverick and Magnolia Abeln; Joey Abeln; Bob and Jerri Pharis; Judy Pharis; Joann Muhs; Donna Busch; Karen Marcum; Bobbi Davis; Janice Schroeder; Freda Beccue; Lucille Beccue; Diane Merchant; Karen Hammer; Pat Milleville; Karen Dall; Jeff and Valerie Fortner; Ken and Judy Milleville; Brooke, Peyton and Kylie Osteen; Dane, Jennifer, Kade and Carson Milleville; Doris Woehr; Hentus, Kristen and Henrik du Bruyn; Randy and Rosa Milleville; David, Jarielle, Theo and Vada Cameron; Roger and Penney Beccue; Mark and Jean Beccue; Nicole, Jackson and Sierra Cross; Dan and Sandra Beccue; David Beccue and Valeri DeCastris; Rhonda Schroeder; Dale and Connie Berg; Steve and Pat Robinson; Dean and Donna Stuckemeyer; Amy and Jackson West; Tom and Sandy Minshew; Lester Beccue; Phil, Sophia, Tim and Alyssa Beccue; Steve Beccue; David and Kathleen Beccue.
The 2024 reunion will be held on July 21 at St. Paul Lutheran ELCA Church in Altamont.
