Bank of Hillsboro hires Kyle Lindsey as new lender

Kyle Lindsey is the newest lender at Bank of Hillsboro’s Effingham Branch.
Lindsey, who is a native of Effingham, comes to the bank with more than 15 years of lending experience, previously handling the financing at several local car dealerships.
“Kyle brings valuable experience of knowing how to work with people and providing customers with the best lending solutions to help them reach their goals,” said Bank of Hillsboro Executive Vice President and Senior Lending Officer Justin Holderread. “He has extensive knowledge of the area and I have no doubt he will be a wonderful asset to the community and bank.”
Lindsey’s role will primarily focus on commercial lending but he can also provide consumer and residential loans to customers. He decided to join Bank of Hillsboro’s team based on the bank’s commitment to the community and for the opportunity to expand the types of loan services he can offer his customers.
“Bank of Hillsboro is a true community bank,” said Lindsey. “They are small enough that their employees get to really know their customers, but big enough that they can still handle a variety of loans and provide people with flexible lending options. That also gives their bank a sense of stability because they’ve been part of the community for so long. I’m excited to be part of their team.”
Lindsey has strong family ties to Effingham and the business community, with both of his grandfathers being former business owners and leaders in the community. He hopes his intimate knowledge of the community and upcoming projects will be a benefit in the new position.
"One of my grandpas owned a construction business in Effingham and my other grandpa owned a Marathon gas station in town,” said Lindsey. “Twenty years later, people still recognize and know my family and the values we upheld as family businesses in Effingham.”
Lindsey and his wife live in Effingham. He has one daughter who lives in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
