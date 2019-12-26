Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few sprinkles possible. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few sprinkles possible. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.