The Bank of Hillsboro recently worked in conjunction with the Effingham Noon Rotary Club to provide socks, gloves, Kleenex, and snacks to the CEFS Head Start program for Christmas.
Head Start is a federally-funded program for children ages 0-5 that promotes school preparation by enhancing the social and cognitive development of children through educational, health, nutritional, social, and other services. Head Start’s services and resources are designed to foster stable family environments. More information about CEFS Head Start can be found at www.cefseoc.org .
The Effingham Noon Rotary Club will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary in 2020 and the Bank of Hillsboro is celebrating its 150th Anniversary in 2019.
