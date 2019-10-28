Bank donates books to school

Again this year as part of its community service outreach, The Clay City Banking Co. is donating books to Clay City Elementary students one class at a time.
In October, Brenda Dasch was on site to read “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson to Ms. Reed’s kindergarten class. Each student received their own copy of the book and the school library also received a donation.
This program began last year in conjunction with the Scholastic book orders when teachers requested donations for students who might not be getting a book in the book order along with the rest of the class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.