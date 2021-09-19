The 40th Annual Reunion of the Gottfried & Wilhelmine (Dublin) Bandelow family was held on Sept. 5, 2021 at St. Paul ELCA Lutheran Church social hall on Rt. 40, Altamont.
The gathering opened with prayer for all family & friends present for the meal. Carolyn conducted the business meeting and updates given to those who have family History books.
Attending the reunion was: Lucille Beccue, Chris & Annette Altamn, Daniel Altman, Dale Berg, Carolyn & Charles Heinz from Altamont, IL; Ralph Bandelow from Decatur, IL; Eloise McGuire, Mike McGuire from Edgewood, IL, Hannah & Geordi Siebert from Mason, IL; Ellen Keller from Salem, IL; Bonnie Bandelow from Silvis, IL; Janice Schroeder from Springfield,IL; Jim Yagow from Appleton, WI.
Big thank you to this year’s committee of Eloise McGuire, Annette Altman and Carolyn Heinz. Committee for next year is Annette Altman, Bonnie Bandelow and Carolyn Heinz.
Bingo was played by the group and prizes won for all ages. Thank you all for coming, all had a good time & enjoyed visiting, see you all next year, when the reunion will be held on Sept. 4, 2022 at same location.
