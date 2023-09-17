The 42nd annual reunion of the late Gottfried and Wilhelmine (Dublin) Bandelow family was held on Sept. 3 at the St. Paul ELCA Lutheran Church social hall on Rt. 40, Altamont.
The gathering luncheon was opened with prayer by Vic Muchow.
A business meeting was led by Carolyn with a welcome and thank you to all attending and updates were given to those who had family history books.
Special recognition was given to oldest person — Jeannine Muchow, person who traveled the furthest — Jennifer Maze and guess jar — John Muchow.
Attending the reunion were Annette and Chris Altmann, Martha Shelton, Gary Larimore, Gary and Joyce Winter, Bernice Graumenz, Brad Wolf, Dan Altman, Carolyn Heinz, from Altamont; Jennifer and Jody Maze from Bloomington; Hannah and Geordi Siebert, Cathi and Jerry Voelker, from Mason; Ellen Keller from Salem; Emily Lambert, Jeannine and Vic Muchow and John Muchow, from Springfield.
Anniversary recognition was given to Jeannine and Vic Muchow, 67 years; Ellen and Robert Bandelow, 63 years; Jerri and Robert Pharris, 60 years; Marilyn and Don Ferreaks, 57 years; Kay and James Jacobson, 56 years; Diane and Bob Bandelow, 56 years; Wanda and Robert Cummins, 55 years; Vera and Wayne Schroeder, 55 years; Debbie and Gary Juhl, 54 years; Marie and Vernon Spencer, 53 years; Marjorie and Mark Mischnick, 52 years; Georgia and Allen Miller, 52 years; Susan and Richard Marwitz, 51 years; Pat and Vern Robinson, 51 years; Cathi and Jerry Voelker, 51 years; Judith and Ken Milleville, 50 years; Penney and Roger Beccue, 50 years; Rita and Tim McCollum, 50 years; Vicki and Paul Thronson, 50 yrs.
The following marriages were announced: Alyssa and Andrew Polston, Sept. 4, 2021; Kim and Tom Muchow, Jan. 20, 2023; Jennifer and Michael Cassilly, June 3, 2023; and Madison and Cole Eilers, July 1, 2023
The following births were announced: Aspyn Jade, June 21, 2021, daughter of Emily and Sam Mette; Brinley Nan, Sept. 23, 2021, daughter of Amanda and Jason Friedrich; Ian Andrew, April 14, 2022, son of Carol Ann and Kyle McCollum; Henrick James, May 24 2022, son of Kristin and Henlus DuBruyn; Jack Mitchell, June 22, 2022, son of Emily and Evan Davidsmeyer; Ella Marie, Aug. 4, 2022, daughter of Alyssa and Andrew Polston; Declan Lee, Sept. 16, 2022, son of Jennifer and Michael Cassilly; Jordyn Mae, Oct. 13, 2022, daughter of Emily and Sam Mette; Daniel Reid, Jan. 1, 2023, son of Katlin and Jacob Schroeder; Maren Louise, March 16, 2023, daughter of Allana and Trent Friedrich; Isla Grace, March 31, 2023, daughter of Gracie Young and Mason Robinson; Carson Andrew, June 4, 2023, son of Pam and Ian Minshew.
The following deaths were announced: Pam Berg Kepley, Feb. 5, 2023; Charles Heinz, March 7, 2023; and Harper Finn, Aug. 2, 2023.
Bingo was played by all present and prizes were won by all ages.
The next reunion will be on Sept. 1, 2024, at St. Paul ELCA Lutheran Church, located at 2293 E. Hwy 40, Altamont. Next year's committee will be Annette, Bonnie and Carolyn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.