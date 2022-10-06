The 41st annual reunion of the Gottfried and Wilhelmine (Dublin) Bandelow family reunion was held Sept. 4 at St. Paul ELCA Lutheran Church social hall, Altamont.
The gathering opened with prayer for all family and friends present for the potluck meal. Bonnie Bandelow conducted the business meeting and updates were given to those who have family history books.
Oldest person was Orville Bandelow, 89. Youngest person was Lane Heinz, 5. Family member who traveled the farthest was Bonnie Bandelow, four hours.
Guess Jar winner was Betty Lyon. Raffle item was a crochet piece made by Marie Spencer. Winner of that was Jennifer Maze
Jeanine and Cindy brought a map of family members buried at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery for all to view.
Those who attended were Vic and Jeanine Muchow, Springfield; Cindy Edwards, Chatham; Ralph Bandelow, Decatur; Bonnie Bandelow, Silvis; Ellen Keller, Salem; Annette and Chris Altman, Dan Altman, Gary and Joyce Winter, Martha Shelton, Gary Larimer, Lucille Beccue, Bernice Bandelow, Mike and Patti Wolff, Altamont; Eloise McGuire, Edgewood; Orville Bandelow, Betty Lyon, Mt. Pulaski; Philip and Lane Heinz, Louisville; Jennifer and Jody Maze, Bloomington.
Anniversaries recognized were Jeaninne and Vic Muchow, 66 years; Ellen and Robert Bandelow, 62 years; Jerri and Robert Pharis, 59 years; Marilyn and Donald Ferreaks, 56 years; Kay and James Jacobson, 55 years; Diane and Robert Bandelow, 55 years; Wanda and Bob Cummins, 54 years; Vera and Wayne Schroeder, 54 years; Debbie and Gary Julck, 53 years; Marie and Vernon Spencer, 52 years; Marjorie and Mark Mischnick, 51 years; Georgia and Allen Miller, 51 years; Susan and Richard Marwitz, 50 years; Pat and Vern Robinson, 50 years; Cathi and Jerry Voelker, 50 years.
Marriages were Brittney and Drew Rose, Sept. 3, 2020; Joshua and Caitlyn Freese, July 12, 2021; Reid and Rachel Muchow, April 29, 2022; Hudson and Rachel Shelton, Sept. 24, 2022.
Births were Bryson Oliver, Nov. 19, 2021, Litchfield, son of Amber and Lucas Ostendorf; Scarlett Michael, Dec. 1, 2021, daughter of Katherine and Daniel Marwitz; Josephine Daisy, Feb. 2, 2022, daughter of Jackie and Miles Elsey; Mabry Renee, July 21, 2022, daughter of Brittney and Tyler Conner.
Deaths were Craig Freese, Oct. 7, 2021; Barbara (Bandelow) Smith, Dec. 12, 2021; Gail (Muchow) Stephens, Feb. 4, 2022; Tiffany (Beccue) Dunaway, Feb. 12, 2022; Phyllis (Oldham) Muchow, June 8, 2022; Carolyn (Moore) Bandelow, Aug. 5, 2022; Larry Milleville, Aug. 10, 2022; Gwen (Rodesiler) Stoldt, Aug. 14, 2022.
Bingo was played by the group and prizes were won for all ages. Next year's reunion will be on Sept. 3 at St. Paul ELCA Lutheran Church, located at 2293 E US Hwy 40, Altamont. Committee members who hosted this year's reunion were Annette, Bonnie, Jenn and Jody. Next year's committee is Annette, Bonnie and Carolyn.
