The 94th Joseph Baker Family Reunion was held recently.
President Chad Baker led the group in prayer before the meal. First-time attendants — Heather, Blake and Adrian Schulte and Tammy and Abram Krause — were introduced.
The eldest Baker descendant present was Nonnan Baker, age 96. The youngest was 1-month-old Ezekiel Mizeur, son of Philip and Misty Baker Mizeur.
The largest three-generation family was Norman Baker with 14 children and grandchildren.
The Baker traveling the farthest distance was Clinton Baker, who traveled 800 miles from Kannapolis, North Carolina.
Chad Baker retired as President and Debra Baker White was elected President. Sue McMullen will continue as Vice President. Bonnie Baker Will continue as Secretary/Treasurer.
A 50 gift card was given to the one who brought the most Baker descendants to the reunion. Norman Baker won by a show of hands. A 50/50 drawing was held and Misty Mizeur was the winner.
After the meeting adjourned, a game similar to bingo was led by Sue McMullen and prizes were awarded to the winners.
Those attending were Tasha Peddycoart and family, Adin Peddycoart, Carl Baker, Betty Emmerich, Carlie Emmerich, Bradly Drummond, of Wheeler; Jerry E. Baker Jr., Paula Frailey, Sue McMullen, Ruth Kersey, of Effingham; Nonnan Baker of Newton; Deb and Terry White, Chris Bueker, of Toledo; John Baker of St. Peter; Jennifer, Lexi and Evelyn Torbeck of Altamont; Lisa (Baker) Reardon, Judy Milanic, of Tuscola; Colton Hewing of Mason; Alberta Andrick of New Strawn, Kansas; Heather, Blake, Adrian, Marilyn Knight, Tammy Krause and Abram of Lebo, Kansas; Holly and Mason Schumacher, Payten Fort, Philip, Misty and Ezekiel Mizeur, Chad Baker, of Oakwood; Clinton, Kellie and Clive Baker of Kannapolis, North Carolina; Philip Fearday, Alan Baker, Bernard, Brian Tegeler and Bonnie Baker of Sigel.
Descendants of James and Jesse were present.
