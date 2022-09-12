The 93rd Family Reunion of Shelby County pioneer Joseph Baker (1781-1865) was Sept. 4 at St. Michael School Small Gym in Sigel.
Awards were given to the youngest Baker descendant Chad Baker. The eldest Baker was James Curtis Baker, age 83.5. The largest family was John Baker and son Chad. The Baker traveling the farthest distance was Dennis Baker of Gardner, Kansas.
Officers elected for the following year were Chad Baker, President; Sue McMullen, Vice President; and Bonnie Baker, Secretary.
Those attending were Dennis Baker, Gardner Kansas; Judy Milanec, Tuscola; Brenda Wilson, Charleston; Violet Whitaker, Toledo; Chad Baker, Oakwood; John Baker, St. Peter; Jerry E. Baker Sr., Mattoon; Curt and Lo Ella Baker, Tom and Joyce Fearday, Sue McMullen, Effingham; Bernie Tegeler, Brian Tegeler, Philip J. Fearday and Bonnie E. Baker, Sigel.
Descendants of Jesse Baker, son of Joseph, were present.
Family charts were on display and the group enjoyed looking at pictures of older Baker cousins that were sent by Janet Becker of St. Johns, Michigan.
