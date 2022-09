Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.