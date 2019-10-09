State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, met with Eastern Illinois University (EIU) president David Glassman and toured the campus. Currently, there are almost 400 students enrolled at EIU who either went to high school or transferred from community colleges within the 109th House District represented by Rep. Bailey.
“I appreciate President Glassman taking the time to meet with me to discuss a variety of issues including higher education funding and where we go from here with priorities for Eastern,” said Bailey. “The health and well-being of Eastern Illinois University is important to me specifically because over 5 percent of the student body comes from my district,” Bailey added.
Eastern Illinois University offers 51 undergraduate degree programs, 32 graduate degree programs and 10 certificate programs in various fields of study from biological sciences, education, rural studies, and aging studies, to military science, religious studies, political science and Pre-Medicine. Some of the notable alumni of EIU include former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar, professional sports figure Tony Romo, and Academy Award winner Burl Ives. To learn more about Eastern Illinois University you may find information on-line at www.eiu.edu.
“I care about the programs offered, the learning environment and the financial stability of this important institution in our state and I’m impressed with President Glassman’s focus for EIU adhering to Midwestern values and having the best value for the dollar of any college in Illinois,” concluded Rep. Bailey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.