State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, was recently appointed to serve on the Illinois Commission on the Elimination of Poverty, the Commission on Environmental Justice, and the Weatherization Initiative Board.
"I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop practical ideas and reasonable, conservative solutions to help Illinoisans," said Bailey. "One of the great benefits to serving as a lawmaker is the opportunity to work with various stakeholders to solve problems on issues where I can hopefully have a positive impact."
