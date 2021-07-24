State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, will host a bus tour campaign stop in Effingham on Wednesday, July 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Culver’s in Effingham.
The event will likely focus on Bailey’s platform as he runs for governor of Illinois.
Former state senator, Paul Schimpf, and businessman Gary Rabine have also declared their candidacies. On the Democratic side, Chicago nurse and activist Beverly Miles is running against incumbent Democratic governor J.B. Pritzker, who announced he’s seeking reelection last week.
“We’ll be talking about taxes, corruption and what’s next for Illinois,” Bailey’s website stated.
State Reps. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, Chris Miller, R-Oakland, and Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, will also be in attendance and may make short speeches alongside Bailey, who is expected to address attendees.
Bailey announced his candidacy to a packed room of Republican supporters in February at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
