The 80th Annual Bailey-Shamhart Reunion was held Sept. l at the Kluthe Center in Dieterich.
There was an array of food, conversation and pictures from the past. The festivities began at noon with the meal at 12:30. The prayer was said and the feast began.
In attendance this year were Barb and Richard Sabin, Sharon and Don Gardner and Sadie Eli, Diane and Brian Bunton from Shelbyville; John D. Shamhart of Abilene KS; Shelah Bergbower and Alex Osborne from Willowhill; Tom and Rita Gagliano, Ali Funneman and Tyler Lindamen, James Funneman, Lenora Shamhart, Norm and Sharon Bergbower, Mike Shamhart, Marc Shamhart, Genevie Gagliano, Ariannah Gagliano and Silas Atkins, Cavan Leverett, Troy, Barb and Dominic Lingafelter, Linda Bower, Todd Bergbower and Mike Shamhart, all of Newton; Tom and Becky Shamhart, Ralph Chestnut, John Shamhart, Georgiana Shamhart, Kari Ruholl and Wade, Brian, Jamie, Nicholas, Katie and Michael Shamhart, all of Wheeler; Austin Huber, Craig, Beth, Addison and Avery Shamhart from Dieterich; Kevin Sharnhart from Effingham; and Forrest Wayne Shamhart from Chandler, AZ.
The 8lst Annual Bailey-Shamhart Reunion will be Sept. 7, 2020, at the Kluthe Center in Dieterich at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.