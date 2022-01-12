To help uplift the spirits of seniors throughout the community, State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for his annual Valentines for Seniors Program.
“This is a great initiative to let our seniors in long-term care and assisted-living facilities know that they are loved this Valentine’s Day,” said Bailey. “The last two years have been challenging for residents due to COVID restrictions and this is a way to make them feel appreciated and not forgotten.”
Bailey is encouraging churches, schools and community members of the 55th Senate District to write Valentine’s Day cards that can be dropped off or mailed to his district office. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to the various long-term care facilities that make up the district.
There is no particular format to follow with these cards, and Bailey encourages participants to be creative. These cards can include handmade creations, encouraging and uplifting notes, drawings, etc.
The collection of Valentine’s Day cards will run now through Feb. 7. Those wishing to participate will have the option to either mail their card or drop it off.
Mail-in or drop-off location:
Sen. Bailey’s District Office
152 S. Church Street PO Box I
Louisville, IL 62858
For more information or questions, call 618-665-4109.
