Bahrns Equipment donates to local EAA Chapter

The family and employees of Bahrns Equipment in Effingham recently made a generous donation to local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 16. The donation was in honor of the company founder Stan Bahrns (EAA 462491), who passed away in September 2021. EAA provides scholarship opportunities to high school graduates pursuing higher education in an aviation-related field. Another EAA program, Young Eagle flights, provides free rides for children ages 8-17 for the purpose of introducing them to aviation. These flights are provided by volunteer EAA certified pilots.
Stan was a well-known and respected local business entrepreneur and aviation enthusiast whose career began as an auto mechanic with Virgil Althoff’s Garage upon high school graduation in 1958. In 1962, he was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. While at Fr. Benning, GA, Stan took a part-time job as a mechanic and also obtained a commercial pilot’s license. After returning from Vietnam in 1965, Stan got a job selling airplanes and flying charter for Holland Flying Services. In 1966, he returned to Effingham, where — with a bank loan of $500 — he purchased Virgil Althoff’s Garage.
Today the family business is operated by Stan’s sons, Brent and Blake, and has grown into two locations and has evolved into a successful venture that includes sales and service of forklift and material handling equipment, lawn and garden equipment, construction equipment, compact tractors and implements, general rental equipment and online parts sales.
In 2007, Stan completed a four-and-a-half-year build of a Van’s RV7A airplane, during which time he successfully battled prostate cancer. With the development of the new Light Sport Aircraft category, Stan decided to begin building a Van’s RV12 in 2012. Stan was stricken with liver disease in 2013 and was near death while waiting for a matching donor for a liver transplant. Stan was within weeks of passing when a long-time employee told him on her birthday that “all she wanted was for him to get that liver." The next morning Stan’s wife, Aylene, received a call that a donor was found and by 5 a.m. they were headed to St. Louis for the transplant. After a miraculous recovery, Stan finished building the RV12 and enjoyed flying it, along with the RV7A, up until his passing.
Stan was a member of EAA Chapter 16 since 1994 and is credited with flying 109 Young Eagles during that time. He was also involved with Ultralight Chapter 102 for several years. Stan has given numerous other rides to local people and was instrumental in promoting aviation by creating several flying clubs, one of which is still active with a Piper Cherokee 140. Stan was always there for anyone who needed a hand, a special tool or expertise in building or maintaining their aircraft. He was also an active member of the Effingham County Airport Commission until his passing.
"Stan was a very generous man and will be greatly missed by the local aviation and small business community. Those that knew him would agree that he made a full stop landing in Heaven," said EAA Chapter 16.
