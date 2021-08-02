The Regional Office of Education#3 Youth Education Programs will hold the following school registrations for returning students who attend the Alternative Education Programs.
Effingham Alternative Education Programs
Returning TriStar and Aspire students may register Tuesday, Aug, 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1901 South 4th Street, Suite 215 in Effingham. If this day/time does not work, contact the school at 217-342-2865. A $40 book fee is due at the time of student registration.
New student interviews will take place the week of August 9th. Students being interviewed will be contacted by the school.
