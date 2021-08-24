The application portal for the State of Illinois’ Back 2 Business (B2B) grant program is now open.
The B2B program is designed to deploy recovery grants to small businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The B2B program offers grants ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 to small businesses that experienced losses in 2020 due to the pandemic and had less than $20 million in gross revenue.
The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance is hosting a B2B Grant Program Workshop on Friday, Aug. 27. The workshop will be held at the Lake Land College Kluthe Center, located at 1204 Network Centre Dr. in Effingham, from 1 to 5 p.m. A presentation on the B2B grant program will start at 1:30 p.m.
Attendees will have access to a computer and offered technical assistance in applying for the B2B grant.
For more information on the Back 2 Business Grant Program, visit ilbusinessnavigators.com.
