Axis@ 109 West, Effingham’s first shared workspace, will be hosting a Drop-In Day Jan. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing the public to experience this new addition to downtown Effingham.
The Effingham Regional Incubator Network, launched Axis@109 West, Dec. 2, 2019. Located at 109 W. Jefferson, Axis@109 West offers a flexible workspace solution for a range of business professionals such as those working remotely, freelancers, entrepreneurs, graduate students and working parents. Axis members enjoy a collaborative, creative and professional environment featuring traditional table-top space, stand-up work areas, lounge seating, a privacy booth, conference room and other amenities. Individual memberships will be offered on monthly basis at a rate of $85, with the option of adding a locking cubicle space for an additional $100 per month. Daily passes are available for $10 per day.
Axis@109 West was made possible by partnership grants from the City of Effingham and The Alliance, in cooperation with the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, along with a public-private partnership with Gehl and Tara Higgs, owners of the building and by contributions from area businesses.
