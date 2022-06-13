Ava Kessler, a member of Holy Cross of Wendelin Catholic Church, Newton, and a recent graduate of Newton Community High, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Springfield Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She is the daughter of Dan and Kim Kessler.
Kessler plans to attend the University of Illinois, enrolling in General Studies. She has been an active member of her church, school and community, where she exemplifies leadership, faith and service.
