American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Dec. 10 meeting.
Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence reported there were 80 paid Senior members, 26 paid Junior members with 14 unpaid members, bringing Strasburg Unit 289 to 91% in membership.
Linda Oakley reported on the 70 gift bags that were assembled at the Community Building, loaded in Oakley’s van, and delivered to the Mattoon CBOC for homebound Veterans. The items collected from community members, counted and boxed up were taken to the Mattoon VA. The Illiana VA (Danville) sent a box truck to pick up the items as they knew the Strasburg community greatly supported the veterans with their donations of items.
Evelyn Augenstein, Bonnie Lawrence and Jill Layton worked the kitchen for the Dece. 9 Toy & Tool sale. There were two large boxes of nice gloves purchased by participants at the sale and donated to the VA, as well as a large box of circus peanuts.!
Nineteenth District President Sandy Kirby was present and brought greetings from the 19th District. She updated the Unit on the programs and issues regarding The American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. She commended Strasburg Unit 289 on all their work and successes. She was amazed at such a small Unit in a small area accomplished such great things.
The Auxiliary’s Annual Christmas Store will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Dec. 14. Jerri Hutton and Pam Hutton Campbell will work Friday morning. Bonnie Lawrence, Pam Hutton Campbell and Cinda Held will work Friday afternoon. Jerri Hutton, Jill Layton, Pam Hutton Campbell and Evelyn Augenstein will work Saturday morning with Sarah Wyckoff and Linda Oakley available to help with the clean-up. Santa arrives at 9:30 a.m. The Juniors have a gnome cookie/candy jar they are raffling, as well as the Unit’s Dessert-a-Month tickets.
The Unit will be donating $100 to the Hygiene Closet.
The Unit meeting adjourned, and a Christmas celebration with games, gifts and refreshments was enjoyed.
