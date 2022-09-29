On Sept. 27, Debra Miller from Historical Women of Letters portrayed Beatrix Potter at the Effingham County Museum. The presentation was the result of collaboration between the museum and the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library.
Potter, the late 19th and early 20th century British author well-known for the writing about Peter Rabbit and his friends, also produced and copyrighted stuffed toys, developed board games, coloring pages and wallpaper, and her drawings of fungi are still used in instruction and identification texts.
The attendees at the museum were encouraged to let their minds wander back in time to late October 1913, to the Lake District of northern England in the borderlands with Scotland. The imaginations took them on a day’s ride from Liverpool to Windermere, where a coach and ferry dropped them off in the village of Hawkshead. From there, the imaginary journey took them to Near Sawrey on a mile walk up the lane to Hill Top Farm, the home and studio of Mrs. William Heelis, formally known as Helen Beatrix Potter.
Through beautifully presented word pictures and detailed descriptions, the audience learned about “the little-known skills, talents and history of Beatrix Potter, beloved children's author and illustrator.”
Miller is a professional actress, vocalist and voice-over talent with over 30 years of experience as a performer for live audiences, television and film. She has balanced her career between commercial and educational theater since graduating from Michigan State University’s Department of Theater in 1985. Her talents were quite apparent during the course of the evening as she gave a performance detailing the mind and life experience of Potter. It was an insight into the world of fine literature.
The museum’s next presentation will be on the second Thursday of November, Nov. 10, when the annual lecture series begins a new season.
Delaine Donaldson will discuss aspects of the 1949 St. Anthony Hospital fire only recently revealed through the letter a traveling salesman wrote to his fiancee the day after the April fire, a day in which he worked shoulder to shoulder with others dealing with the aftermath of the tragic event. As in all museum activities, the public is encouraged to attend and learn more about the rich heritage of the area.
