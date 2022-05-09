Austin Hernandez joins First Mid mortgage team

Austin Hernandez joined First Mid Bank & Trust as its new Mortgage Loan Officer serving Altamont, Effingham, Neoga and the surrounding communities.
Hernandez began his banking career in 2014 and recently joined the First Mid mortgage team to continue his passion of assisting others in achieving their goal of home ownership.
He graduated from Neoga High School, received his associate degree in Business Administration from Lake Land College and Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Eastern Illinois University.
“We are excited to have Austin join our mortgage team,” said Kim Weaver, Retail Loan Officer Manager for First Mid. “When financing a home, he will ensure the process is as smooth as possible. Whether you are planning to purchase a new home, refinance an existing home, or build a forever home, Austin is ready to help you achieve your dreams.”
Hernandez has been a lifelong resident of Coles County, where he still resides with his wife, Alexa. He is a member of the Mattoon Emerging Leaders, YBNext, and assists with Special Olympics.
He is located at the First Mid Bank & Trust banking center at 102 E. 6th Street in Neoga.
