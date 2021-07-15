ALTAMONT – The sounds of country music will fill the air Saturday, July 17, as Austin Edwards and his band take the stage for a free concert in Schmidt park presented by SAFE.
Edwards was part of the singing duo “Broken Roots,” which was runner-up in last year’s “America’s Got Talent” competition on the NBC television network. Effingham Native Austin Weinstock, who uses the stage name Austin Edwards for musical performances, is bringing his band to Altamont.
Event organizers want those coming to the concert to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Activities start at 5 p.m. There will be several food trucks available in the park. The band is scheduled to play from 7 to 9 p.m.
SAFE stands for Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies. The organization was started in Fayette County in the mid-1980s and offers counseling services to sexual assault survivors, along with counseling services for family and friends of survivors.
The SAFE organization has grown from Fayette County to 11 counties with offices in Effingham, Centralia, Mount Vernon and a home office in Vandalia.
SAFE covers Effingham, Fayette, Bond, Clay, Clinton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, Wayne and White counties.
For more information about SAFE visit their website safecrisiscenter.org. The SAFE sexual assault hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-625-1414.
The Altamont Sesquicentennial Committee is serving adult drinks during the event.
