Rincker Law PLLC, Shelbyville, announced the addition of in-person and virtual mediation services provided by Associate Attorney Ruth A. Woolery, who was also recently approved as a family law mediator for the Fourth Circuit.
“At Rincker Law PLLC, we have a passion for helping families navigate divorce and separation outside of court,” said Principal Attorney Cari Rincker. “When two parents go to war in the courthouse, it is challenging to later co-parent. I love that mediation provides a forum for families to discuss solutions unique to their situation and I am proud that Attorney Woolery is able to help offer these services.”
In May 2022, Woolery received a Certificate in Mediation Skills Training from the Northwestern School of Professional Studies in Chicago. Her coursework included a five- day, 40-hour training course in facilitative mediation. As the name implies, a facilitative mediator facilitates negotiations between parties in conflict. Rather than making recommendations or imposing their own solutions on the parties, this type of mediator encourages parties to develop their own solutions specifically tailored to their needs.
After completing the general mediation training through Northwestern, Woolery completed a 28-hour course focused specifically on issues faced by family law mediators through Mediate.com. Some of the topics covered included the preparation of parenting plans, property division, child and spousal support, impediments to mediation, and screening for domestic violence, all of which are highly specific to the family law practice.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to help families within and outside the Fourth Circuit navigate the divorce process through mediation,” said Woolery.
