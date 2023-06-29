Attorney Fred Johnson retires after 42 years

Fred Johnson of Effingham was recognized for his 42 years as an attorney, 27 of them with Heller Holmes and Associates in Mattoon, on June 27.
He was published in the Illinois Bar Journal and served on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Character and Fitness from 2002-2010. In 2022, he served on the Judicial Screening Committee for the Appointment of Jasper County Resident Circuit Judge. In 2023, he was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to the Committee on Professional Responsibility. In 2023, he served on the Judicial Screening Committee for the Appointment of Douglas County Resident Judge. In 2018, he was the recipient of the Fifth Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee certificate of appreciation.
He has argued cases before the Illinois Supreme Court, United States Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and Appellate Courts of Illinois. He has tried civil and criminal cases to jury verdicts in 20 counties and is listed as a leading lawyer in Illinois.
He is a former Robinson Illinois Rotary Club President. Johnson and his wife, Kendra, are members of the Centenary United Methodist Church, where he previously taught Sunday School for 20 years and currently serves on the board of trustees. Johnson is looking forward to spending more time with his children and grandchildren during his retirement.
