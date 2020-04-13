Those needing assistance filing for unemployment or applying for a government phone can visit Effingham’s FISH location at 708 S Linden St. on Mondays for those whose last names begin with N through Z and Tuesdays for those with last names A through M from 8:30 to noon until the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
To meet the requirements of social distancing, those served will be met in the FISH parking lot, pass a health screen and be admitted into the FISH Board Room individually.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has increased its capacity to respond to the online and phone requests. This in-person opportunity is especially for those who lack the technology necessary to apply for unemployment benefits.
Those needing a government phone can visit the location for assistance with applying.
“This opportunity helps those individuals bridge the resources they need to apply in a timely manner. Some do not have access to a computer or Wi-Fi. I am very grateful to FISH and the Effingham Public Library and IDES for quickly scaling this problem and offering a solution for our local citizens,” said Effingham City Commissioner Libby Moeller.
