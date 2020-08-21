Beginning Aug. 24, Effingham County Case Managers are available to help apply for up to $15,000 in Emergency Mortgage Assistance made available by the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
Effingham County Case Managers are available Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Suite 2 (basement). They are also available at locations throughout Effingham County. Find their outreach schedule at http://www.effinghamlibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Master-List1.pdf
Funds are limited and applications are only accepted online at ema.ihda.org. No applications will be accepted after September 4, 2020.
If you are approved, grant funds will be sent to your servicer to be applied against your mortgage. You may receive less than $15,000.
Eligibility requirements include:
Your household income before March 1, 2020 was less than the maximum allowed for your area.
You or an adult member of your household has had a loss of income due to COVID-19
Your mortgage was current through February 2020
You have unpaid mortgage payments beginning sometime after March 1, 2020
To contact the Effingham County Case Manager, email effcocasemanager@gmail.com or call (224) 209-6638.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary position funded by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.