Recently, ROE 3 Aspire Alternative High School teacher Lindsey Buck received a classroom set of "The Power of Forgiveness," a memoir by Holocaust survivor Eva Kor.

The set was donated by Central Recovery Press of Las Vegas and Carolina Simon, founder and director at Zachor Shoah, a nonprofit organization in Georgia dedicated to Holocaust and Human Rights education.

Buck used "The Power of Forgiveness," as well as a field trip to Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, as an educational opportunity.

ROE 3 thanks Carolina Simon, Central Recovery Press, and Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center, as well as Beecher City School District for field trip transportation.

