Recently, ROE 3 Aspire Alternative High School teacher Lindsey Buck received a classroom set of "The Power of Forgiveness," a memoir by Holocaust survivor Eva Kor.
The set was donated by Central Recovery Press of Las Vegas and Carolina Simon, founder and director at Zachor Shoah, a nonprofit organization in Georgia dedicated to Holocaust and Human Rights education.
Buck used "The Power of Forgiveness," as well as a field trip to Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, as an educational opportunity.
ROE 3 thanks Carolina Simon, Central Recovery Press, and Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center, as well as Beecher City School District for field trip transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.