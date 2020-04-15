Area visual artists are sharing what they are creating during the pandemic through Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in Shelbyville.
“No, we are not meeting, but we are sharing through an email string with photos copied and posted on the windows at 140 1/2 E. Main for people to see,” explains Carol Kessler, local artist and building owner.
Bobbie Dimock, an Art Talk Tuesday participant, suggested a challenge for artists to create a small art piece each day after the stay-at-home order was issued. The email string was started and visual artists have shared what they have created.
More space is available and artists may join the string by emailing Carol Kessler at carolkessler1948@gmail.com. The display title is “Created During the Pandemic.” Artists so far contributing in print are Tom and Jane Rood, as well as their granddaughter, Kate; Valerie Gaddis; Karen Cherry; Jamie Hostetler; and Barb Althoff. Actual pieces are by Carol Kessler.
