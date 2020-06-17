Longtime co-chairs Cottie Dial and Lisa Elliott discussed the 15th Annual Artisan Fair at the Noon Rotary meeting recently. The fair has been moved to Oct. 9-10 in downtown Effingham due to the pandemic.
Events are still being finalized, but Friday evening activities will include the Effingham Food Fair, the CSS Art Auction, and live demonstrations and music. Saturday events will include live musical entertainment, the Effingham Food Fair, and a Kids Korner with arts and crafts. Wine and beer tasting is again planned both Friday evening and Saturday.
The Artisan Fair is planned to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Oct. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10. More than 30 artisans from across the region are scheduled to participate with paintings, pottery, jewelry, sculptures and more. There will be live demonstrations throughout the day, and art will be available for purchase.
Find out more at EffinghamArtisanFair.com
Noon Rotarians also welcomed a new member, Megan Brandt, of Pyramid Marble and Granite. Megan was invited to join Noon Rotary by Monte Bartels.
