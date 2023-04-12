Farming in the '50s
The second annual “Farming in the '50s” event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in downtown Argenta.
The event will feature more than 35 vintage tractors, vintage engine exhibits, other antiques, and a variety of handmade goods offered by area crafters. Food and beverages will be offered by Bargenta, Smoking Jayson’s, and Kups & Kones coffee and ice cream shop. Exhibits will be available throughout downtown Argenta and at Garriott’s Antiques, also in downtown Argenta.
There is no charge to attend the event. A rain date for the event is set for May 20.
