Farm Credit Illinois named 30 high school seniors as agriculture scholarship recipients and awarded 50 community improvement grants to FFA chapters and 4-H clubs in central and southern Illinois.
Agriculture Scholars
A total of $60,000 in scholarships was awarded to high school seniors pursuing agriculture-related majors and careers. Each recipient received a $2,000 agriculture scholarship.
Scholarship selections are based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career.
“Farm Credit Illinois celebrates the aspirations of these young people positioned to become tomorrow’s agricultural leaders,” said Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “We look forward to them using their passion for agriculture and commitment to continued education to positively shape the future of the industry and Rural America.”
The following students were selected to receive a 2022 Farm Credit agriculture scholarship:
Audrey Wilhour of Altamont will graduate from Saint Elmo High School and attend Lake Land College to study agriculture business and supply. Audrey’s parents are Chad and Monica Wilhour.
Community Improvement Grants
4-H clubs and FFA chapters throughout central and southern Illinois will implement valuable improvement projects in their communities with help from grants provided by Farm Credit Illinois. FCI awarded $500 grants to 50 4-H clubs and FFA chapters to deliver projects that will make their local communities better places to live.
“FFA and 4-H members inspire Farm Credit by investing in their rural communities,” said Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “We are grateful to support youth so eager to create constructive and tangible impacts in their hometowns.”
The 4-H club and FFA chapter grant recipients will complete the following projects:
Shelby County Cloverbuds 4-H Club: Plant community garden at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville
Shelby Sparklers 4-H Club: Beautify veterans memorial in Sigel Park
Windsor FFA Chapter: Make improvements at Windsor Community Park
